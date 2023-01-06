Beijing has been sensitive to foreign countries’ exchanges with Taiwan. File photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Lawmaker accuses Beijing of ‘interference’ in South Korea’s internal affairs amid anger over parliamentary trip to Taiwan
- Cho Kyoung-tae, who was part of a delegation that visited Taipei, urged China to concentrate on establishing peace by resolving the North Korean nuclear crisis
- Beijing said the meeting ‘violates the spirit of the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Korea’
