A Jetstar plane made an emergency landing at Chubu airport in central Japan following a bomb threat. Photo: Kyodo
Jetstar plane makes emergency landing in Japan after bomb threat, 5 injured

  • Narita airport received a call from a man who said a plastic bomb was planted on the Fukuoka-bound flight
  • Officials said no explosives were found on the plane carrying 136 passengers and six crew members

Reuters
Updated: 2:39pm, 7 Jan, 2023

