US Marines take part in joint exercises with members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force in December 2021. Photo: Kyodo
US looks to deter China by sprinkling missile-armed marines across Japanese islands
- Japan hosts 18,000 US marines, mostly on Okinawa Island. A reorganisation could see them dispersed throughout island chain bounding the East China Sea
- The marines reportedly plan to cut aircraft numbers and dump heavy artillery and armour in favour of missiles and drones to operate in contested areas
