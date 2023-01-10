US Marines take part in joint exercises with members of Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Force in December 2021. Photo: Kyodo
US looks to deter China by sprinkling missile-armed marines across Japanese islands

  • Japan hosts 18,000 US marines, mostly on Okinawa Island. A reorganisation could see them dispersed throughout island chain bounding the East China Sea
  • The marines reportedly plan to cut aircraft numbers and dump heavy artillery and armour in favour of missiles and drones to operate in contested areas

Reuters
Updated: 1:28pm, 10 Jan, 2023

