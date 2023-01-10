A satirical artwork featuring President Yoon Suk- yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, which was removed by the National Assembly secretariat from the members’ office building lobby. Photo: Handout
South Korea’s cancellation of satirical exhibition featuring President Yoon sparks freedom of expression debate
- Exhibition of 80 artworks would have included shirtless Yoon brandishing sword and a parody of 2022 film ‘Decision to Leave’, dubbed ‘Decision to Embezzle’
- But National Assembly secretariat halted event hours before it was due to open, saying it was slanderous and could not take place in members’ office building
