A satirical artwork featuring President Yoon Suk- yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, which was removed by the National Assembly secretariat from the members’ office building lobby. Photo: Handout
A satirical artwork featuring President Yoon Suk- yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, which was removed by the National Assembly secretariat from the members’ office building lobby. Photo: Handout
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea’s cancellation of satirical exhibition featuring President Yoon sparks freedom of expression debate

  • Exhibition of 80 artworks would have included shirtless Yoon brandishing sword and a parody of 2022 film ‘Decision to Leave’, dubbed ‘Decision to Embezzle’
  • But National Assembly secretariat halted event hours before it was due to open, saying it was slanderous and could not take place in members’ office building

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 5:51pm, 10 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A satirical artwork featuring President Yoon Suk- yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, which was removed by the National Assembly secretariat from the members’ office building lobby. Photo: Handout
A satirical artwork featuring President Yoon Suk- yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee, which was removed by the National Assembly secretariat from the members’ office building lobby. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE