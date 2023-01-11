US singer Gwen Stefani performs at a festival in San Diego in November. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via TNS
US singer Gwen Stefani performs at a festival in San Diego in November. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via TNS
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Can Westerners ‘identify’ as Japanese? US singer Gwen Stefani says she does: ‘my God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’

  • The US singer told an Asian-American interviewer that she’d realised ‘I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it’ while visiting Tokyo’s Harajuku district
  • Stefani has faced decades of cultural appropriation accusations for everything from the way she dresses to the content of her music videos

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 11:01am, 11 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US singer Gwen Stefani performs at a festival in San Diego in November. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via TNS
US singer Gwen Stefani performs at a festival in San Diego in November. Photo: The San Diego Union-Tribune via TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE