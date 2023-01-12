British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) walks with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after signing a defence deal at the Tower of London on January 11. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

UK, Japan sign defence deal allowing two-way troop deployments as China concerns grow

  • Prime Ministers Rishi Sunak and Fumio Kishida signed ‘the most significant security agreement between the two countries in more than a century’
  • The pact is the latest sign of Tokyo’s efforts to strengthen its alliances to face the challenges posed by Beijing

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 9:02am, 12 Jan, 2023

