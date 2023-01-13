Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi attends a UN Security Council meeting in New York on January 12. Photo: Reuters
Japan calls on UN Security Council to ‘unite’ around rule of law in veiled swipe at China, Russia
- Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi told a UN meeting the principle of the rule of law ‘never allows any country to rewrite borders by force’
- He also advocated for Security Council reforms, including expanding the body’s permanent and non-permanent seats
