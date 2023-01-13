An altar for the victims of the Halloween crowd crush near its site in Seoul’s Itaewon district. Photo: Kyodo
Botched response blamed for deadly Seoul Halloween crush, 23 officials face charges
- South Korea’s police concluded a months-long investigation into the tragedy that killed 159 people in the Itaewon nightlife district
- The inquiry found authorities misjudged the situation and delayed sharing information, leading to large casualties
