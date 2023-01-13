Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged killer of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been charged with murder. Photo: AP
Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged killer of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been charged with murder. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Shinzo Abe murder suspect formally charged after six-month psychiatric evaluation

  • Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting the former leader while he was making a speech outside a railway station in July
  • After claiming he killed Abe because of links to a religious group, Yamagami had months of psychiatric evaluation that showed he is fit to stand trial

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 11:13pm, 13 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged killer of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been charged with murder. Photo: AP
Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged killer of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been charged with murder. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE