Tetsuya Yamagami, the alleged killer of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has been charged with murder. Photo: AP
Shinzo Abe murder suspect formally charged after six-month psychiatric evaluation
- Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested immediately after allegedly shooting the former leader while he was making a speech outside a railway station in July
- After claiming he killed Abe because of links to a religious group, Yamagami had months of psychiatric evaluation that showed he is fit to stand trial
