Sales manager Masaki Nagayama works at his store, a clothes shop featuring Japanese firefighter organisation of the Edo era.The Japanese government is considering no longer asking the public to wear masks indoors in principle unless they have symptoms. Photo: Reuters
Japan could end to indoor mask-wearing as government mulls downgrading Covid-19’s status
- The policy change has been floated as the government discusses downgrading Covid-19’s legal status to the same level as seasonal influenza
- The change may come as early as this spring in tandem with the downgrading of the classification, according to government sources
