Sales manager Masaki Nagayama works at his store, a clothes shop featuring Japanese firefighter organisation of the Edo era.The Japanese government is considering no longer asking the public to wear masks indoors in principle unless they have symptoms. Photo: Reuters
Sales manager Masaki Nagayama works at his store, a clothes shop featuring Japanese firefighter organisation of the Edo era.The Japanese government is considering no longer asking the public to wear masks indoors in principle unless they have symptoms. Photo: Reuters
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan could end to indoor mask-wearing as government mulls downgrading Covid-19’s status

  • The policy change has been floated as the government discusses downgrading Covid-19’s legal status to the same level as seasonal influenza
  • The change may come as early as this spring in tandem with the downgrading of the classification, according to government sources

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 9:49pm, 14 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Sales manager Masaki Nagayama works at his store, a clothes shop featuring Japanese firefighter organisation of the Edo era.The Japanese government is considering no longer asking the public to wear masks indoors in principle unless they have symptoms. Photo: Reuters
Sales manager Masaki Nagayama works at his store, a clothes shop featuring Japanese firefighter organisation of the Edo era.The Japanese government is considering no longer asking the public to wear masks indoors in principle unless they have symptoms. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE