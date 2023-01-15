South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol inspects an honour guard during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean president Yoon welcomed in UAE, seeks arms sales
- Seoul already conducts business deals worth billions of dollars, stations troops to defend the UAE, an arrangement that drew criticism under his liberal predecessor
- ‘Situation in Middle East is changing very rapidly when it comes to geopolitics’ says expert, so South Korea wants to ‘make sure’ of some of its strategic partnerships
