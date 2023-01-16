Shoppers walk past Chinese Lunar New Year decorations for sale in the border city of Ruili. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: China-Myanmar border towns eye revival after Covid
- Lack of travel has haunted trade-dependent cities such as Ruili since April 2020, when the flow of goods and people from Myanmar was cut off
- As many businesses closed down, the city of a quarter of a million people saw its population decline by 40,000 between 2020 and 2021
