Shoppers walk past Chinese Lunar New Year decorations for sale in the border city of Ruili. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: China-Myanmar border towns eye revival after Covid

  • Lack of travel has haunted trade-dependent cities such as Ruili since April 2020, when the flow of goods and people from Myanmar was cut off
  • As many businesses closed down, the city of a quarter of a million people saw its population decline by 40,000 between 2020 and 2021

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:59am, 16 Jan, 2023

