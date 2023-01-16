Indian Air Force fighter aircrafts arrive at the Japan’s Air Self-Defence Force Hyakuri Air Base for the Japan-India joint exercise in Omitama, Ibaraki prefecture, northeast of Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Japan, India hold first joint air drill as China concerns grow
- The exercise comes as Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida completed a trip this month to Italy, the UK, Canada and the US
- The joint drills with India grew out of a security meeting in New Delhi in November 2019 but had been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic
