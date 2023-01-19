Participants of the Supreme People’s Assembly at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang, North Korea. Photo: EPA-EFE
North Korea touts 2022 economic achievement despite challenges, increase in defence spending
- Premier Kim Tok Hun said North Korean people ‘achieved remarkable successes in the struggle for economic construction’, but did not elaborate
- Defence spending in the 2023 budget remains the same as last year when Kim Jong- un called for an ‘exponential increase’ in the country’s nuclear arsenal
