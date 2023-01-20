Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Friday to announce preparations for downgrading the legal status of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Friday to announce preparations for downgrading the legal status of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic
Asia /  East Asia

Coronavirus: Japan’s Kishida vows to downgrade Covid-19 categorisation in spring to same as flu

  • In Japan, Covid-19 is currently ‘equivalent to Class 2’ and is subject to measures such as limitations on the movements of infected people and close contacts
  • The big move towards normalisation of social and economic activities would probably result in foreigners being able to enter without PCR tests or quarantine

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 6:15pm, 20 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Friday to announce preparations for downgrading the legal status of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Friday to announce preparations for downgrading the legal status of Covid-19. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE