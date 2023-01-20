Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Friday to announce preparations for downgrading the legal status of Covid-19. Photo: AP
Coronavirus: Japan’s Kishida vows to downgrade Covid-19 categorisation in spring to same as flu
- In Japan, Covid-19 is currently ‘equivalent to Class 2’ and is subject to measures such as limitations on the movements of infected people and close contacts
- The big move towards normalisation of social and economic activities would probably result in foreigners being able to enter without PCR tests or quarantine
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida arrives at his office in Tokyo Friday to announce preparations for downgrading the legal status of Covid-19. Photo: AP