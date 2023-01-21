Customers queue to enter a luxury brand boutique at a department store in Seoul, South Korea. File photo: Reuters
How ‘groupist culture’ and social media are fuelling South Koreans’ craze for luxury goods
- South Koreans have become the biggest spenders on luxury goods per capita, overtaking markets in China and the US
- In Korean society where displaying wealth is sometimes encouraged, experts say ‘people care about how others view them’
