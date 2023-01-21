The storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo
UN nuke chief assures Fukushima water release plan follows safety standards amid global concerns
- International concern over the plan has been widening with fears over the impact of radiation from the water on people in the region
- Japan’s government said last week that the release is likely to begin sometime in the spring or summer and continue for decades
The storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo