The Netherlands and Japan are close to joining a Biden administration-led effort to restrict exports of the technology to China and hobble its push into the chips industry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
US-China tech war: Japan, Netherlands poised to join Biden’s chip crackdown on Beijing
- Dutch and Japanese export controls may be agreed to and finalised as soon as the end of January, according to people familiar with the matter
- Beijing said the US effort showed its ‘selfish hegemonic interest’ and that Washington was ‘seeking to benefit itself at the expense of its allies’
