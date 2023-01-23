The Netherlands and Japan are close to joining a Biden administration-led effort to restrict exports of the technology to China and hobble its push into the chips industry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
The Netherlands and Japan are close to joining a Biden administration-led effort to restrict exports of the technology to China and hobble its push into the chips industry. Photo: Shutterstock/File
US-China tech war: Japan, Netherlands poised to join Biden’s chip crackdown on Beijing

  • Dutch and Japanese export controls may be agreed to and finalised as soon as the end of January, according to people familiar with the matter
  • Beijing said the US effort showed its ‘selfish hegemonic interest’ and that Washington was ‘seeking to benefit itself at the expense of its allies’

Bloomberg

Updated: 10:20am, 23 Jan, 2023

