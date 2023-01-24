Then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stand together in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom in 2020. Photo: AFP
Then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stand together in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom in 2020. Photo: AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Elton who? North Korea’s Kim didn’t get Trump’s ‘Little Rocket Man’ nickname at first, new book claims

  • Kim Jong-un laughed after the former US president explained the nickname, a new book by former Secretary of State and CIA director Mike Pompeo says
  • But Kim took umbrage with the epithet ‘little’ – despite only being about 165cm tall and wearing platform shoes to compensate, according to Pompeo

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 12:02pm, 24 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stand together in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom in 2020. Photo: AFP
Then-US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stand together in the demilitarised zone (DMZ) in Panmunjom in 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE