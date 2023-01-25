A coastguard vessel patrols off the west coast of Japan earlier this month. The location of Wednesday’s sinking about 110km west of the remote Danjo islands makes reaching the site difficult. Photo: Kyodo
Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship with 14 Chinese nationals aboard sinks off Japan
- The Jin Tian sank early on Wednesday morning about 110km west of the remote Danjo islands, making reaching the site difficult
- 14 Chinese nationals and 8 people from Myanmar were on board, the coastguard said. Only 4 crew members have been rescued so far
