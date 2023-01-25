Pyongyang’s skyline with the pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel seen in the distance. Authorities on Wednesday ordered a five-day lockdown of the North Korean capital after an unspecified respiratory illness outbreak. Photo: AFP
North Korea orders lockdown in capital Pyongyang after respiratory illness outbreak
- A government notice didn’t mention Covid-19, but said that residents in the city are required to stay in their homes through the end of Sunday
- Pyongyang residents were seen stocking up on goods in anticipation. It’s unclear if other areas of the country have imposed new lockdowns
Pyongyang’s skyline with the pyramid-shaped Ryugyong Hotel seen in the distance. Authorities on Wednesday ordered a five-day lockdown of the North Korean capital after an unspecified respiratory illness outbreak. Photo: AFP