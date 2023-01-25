A worker looks at canned whale meat inside a vending machine in Yokohama operated by Japanese whale-hunting company Kyodo Senpaku. Photo: Reuters
A worker looks at canned whale meat inside a vending machine in Yokohama operated by Japanese whale-hunting company Kyodo Senpaku. Photo: Reuters
Japan gets whale sashimi, steak, bacon vending machines for ‘people who want to eat whale but can’t’

  • Japanese whaling company Kyodo Senpaku hopes to grow its whale-vending machine concept to 100 locations over the next five years
  • Though the government maintains that eating whale is a cherished part of Japan’s culture, consumption has steadily declined since the early 1960s

Updated: 3:03pm, 25 Jan, 2023

