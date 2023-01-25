Travel is disrupted for many in South Korea and Japan as extreme weather batters the countries. Photo: AP
Travel chaos: South Korea, Japan grapple with extreme weather, widespread delays during Lunar New Year
- Icy conditions and strong winds are affecting most of South Korea and at least eight roads and 10 sea routes remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon
- Thousands forced to stay on trains overnight in Kyoto and Shiga, while vehicles on major roads across the country were stranded and hundreds of flights cancelled
