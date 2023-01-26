Sumire Morino wore a long-sleeved furisode kimono to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan. Photo: Twitter
Sumire Morino wore a long-sleeved furisode kimono to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan. Photo: Twitter
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Video of Japanese woman snowboarding in red long-sleeved kimono for Coming of Age Day goes viral

  • Sumire Morino wore the traditional attire while snowboarding at a ski resort to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan
  • More than 5 million people have watched the video of the 20-year-old shredding the slopes in a red kimono, with many going gaga over her act

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:23pm, 26 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Sumire Morino wore a long-sleeved furisode kimono to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan. Photo: Twitter
Sumire Morino wore a long-sleeved furisode kimono to mark Coming of Age Day in Japan. Photo: Twitter
READ FULL ARTICLE