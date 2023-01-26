Japan has been rocked by a string of violent robberies. Photo: Unsplash
8 arrested after Japan rocked by violent robberies across the country, including murder
- The crimes appear to have been organised by ringleaders using the encrypted messaging app Telegram, and the thieves were recruited online
- Among the cases is the murder of a 90-year-old woman who was robbed and attacked in her home in the city of Komae in Tokyo on January 19
Japan has been rocked by a string of violent robberies. Photo: Unsplash