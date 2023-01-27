An employee works on the production line of a semiconductor factory in China’s Jiangsu province. File photo: VCG via Getty Images
US-China tech war: brace for Beijing retaliation over chip export curbs, lawmaker tells Japanese firms
- Shigeharu Aoyama said Japanese companies doing business in China ‘will probably be damaged’, adding they should look for markets elsewhere
- His comments come amid reports Japan and the Netherlands are close to joining a US-led effort to restrict exports of chip-making technology to Beijing
An employee works on the production line of a semiconductor factory in China’s Jiangsu province. File photo: VCG via Getty Images