An employee works on the production line of a semiconductor factory in China’s Jiangsu province. File photo: VCG via Getty Images
An employee works on the production line of a semiconductor factory in China’s Jiangsu province. File photo: VCG via Getty Images
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

US-China tech war: brace for Beijing retaliation over chip export curbs, lawmaker tells Japanese firms

  • Shigeharu Aoyama said Japanese companies doing business in China ‘will probably be damaged’, adding they should look for markets elsewhere
  • His comments come amid reports Japan and the Netherlands are close to joining a US-led effort to restrict exports of chip-making technology to Beijing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:48am, 27 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An employee works on the production line of a semiconductor factory in China’s Jiangsu province. File photo: VCG via Getty Images
An employee works on the production line of a semiconductor factory in China’s Jiangsu province. File photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE