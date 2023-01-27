A South Korean soldier leads a group of Chinese tourists to a Covid testing centre upon their arrival at Incheon airport on January 12. Photo: Reuters
South Korea extends restrictions on China arrivals amid concerns over post-Lunar New Year holiday Covid-19 surge

  • Health authorities have extend the coronavirus measures on short-term travellers from China through the end of February
  • The measures had prompted Beijing to retaliate by suspending South Korean short-term visa applications

Associated Press
Updated: 12:42pm, 27 Jan, 2023

