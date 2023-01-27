Women wearing traditional Korean attire walk in the snow at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: AP
Shivering South Koreans set up tent in bedrooms to shield themselves from biting cold, soaring gas bills
- People are finding creative ways, including setting up a tent in their bedrooms, to cut expenses as heating costs shoot through the roof
- ‘The prices of everything are going up except my husband’s income,’ says a woman, who bought a tent for her two children
Women wearing traditional Korean attire walk in the snow at the Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul on Thursday. Photo: AP