North Korea suspended cooperation with South Korea after the collapse of nuclear negotiations with the US in 2019; Kim Jong-un ramped up tensions in 2022, test-firing more than 70 missiles. Photo: dpa
South Korea’s efforts to support civilian aid to North in hopes of talks
- The type of aid was not specified, nor whether it is conceivable or realistic to expect exchanges to induce a meaningful diplomatic breakthrough
- Ignoring calls for talks, the North has ridiculed President Yoon Suk Yeol’s offer for economic benefits in exchange for denuclearisation steps
North Korea suspended cooperation with South Korea after the collapse of nuclear negotiations with the US in 2019; Kim Jong-un ramped up tensions in 2022, test-firing more than 70 missiles. Photo: dpa