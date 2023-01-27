A ministry official said an expert panel had reviewed the proposal and “saw no problem with approving it”.

Japanese media reports said the drug could become legal for doctors to prescribe as early as March.

The government will first solicit a range of opinions and consult a higher-level review board because of “high public interest in the subject”, the ministry official said.

Advertisement

Surgical abortions are not covered by Japanese public health insurance and can cost around 100,000 to 200,000 yen (US$800 to US$1,500). Late-stage terminations are sometimes even more expensive.

Campaigners in Japan are also pushing for better access to the morning-after pill, which prevents pregnancy.