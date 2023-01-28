Bureau of Immigration warden’s facility in Manila. Photo: Kyodo
Japan robberies ringleader allegedly gave orders from Manila immigration facility via app

  • Justice Secretary said the man was arrested in the Philippines in 2021 on other charges and is being held at the immigration facility with three other suspects
  • Police suspect a man in Japan was also in the gang after a person charged with robbery said he met an individual employing the Luffy username in Tokyo

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 7:31pm, 28 Jan, 2023

