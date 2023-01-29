Afghan girls from a private university celebrate their graduation in Kabul, Afghanistan on January 4. On Saturday, the Taliban reinforced in a message to private universities that Afghan women are barred from taking university entrance exams. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taliban reinforces ban on women taking university entrance exams in message to private institutions
- The warning comes despite weeks of condemnation and lobbying by the international community for a reversal on measures restricting women’s freedoms
- The higher education minister in the Taliban-run government has maintained that the ban is necessary to prevent the mixing of genders in universities
Afghan girls from a private university celebrate their graduation in Kabul, Afghanistan on January 4. On Saturday, the Taliban reinforced in a message to private universities that Afghan women are barred from taking university entrance exams. Photo: EPA-EFE