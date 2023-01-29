Two men are missing after an avalanche on a mountain in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture. Photo: AFP
Japan
Avalanche-hit two skiers missing on Japan mountain, feared unconscious

  • The avalanche happened around 2.30pm near Tsugaike Mountain Resort, but a search for the two men is delayed because of weather conditions
  • Three other skiers hit by the avalanche – including one who broke an arm – were among 11 foreign nationals who have descended from the mountain

Kyodo
Updated: 10:51pm, 29 Jan, 2023

