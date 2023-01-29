Two men are missing after an avalanche on a mountain in Japan’s Nagano Prefecture. Photo: AFP
Avalanche-hit two skiers missing on Japan mountain, feared unconscious
- The avalanche happened around 2.30pm near Tsugaike Mountain Resort, but a search for the two men is delayed because of weather conditions
- Three other skiers hit by the avalanche – including one who broke an arm – were among 11 foreign nationals who have descended from the mountain
