Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a conversation at the Chey Institute in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AFP
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a conversation at the Chey Institute in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

Nato chief urges South Korea to arm Ukraine: ‘they need weapons’

  • Jens Stoltenberg is in Seoul on the first leg of an Asia trip that will also take in Japan, as part of a drive to boost ties with US allies
  • On Monday he urged South Korea to do more to help Ukraine and reconsider its policy of not exporting weapons to countries in conflict

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:06pm, 30 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a conversation at the Chey Institute in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AFP
Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a conversation at the Chey Institute in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE