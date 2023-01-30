Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a conversation at the Chey Institute in Seoul on Monday. Photo: AFP
Nato chief urges South Korea to arm Ukraine: ‘they need weapons’
- Jens Stoltenberg is in Seoul on the first leg of an Asia trip that will also take in Japan, as part of a drive to boost ties with US allies
- On Monday he urged South Korea to do more to help Ukraine and reconsider its policy of not exporting weapons to countries in conflict
