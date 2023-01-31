Passengers arriving from China pass by a Covid testing centre at Incheon airport in South Korea on January 14. Photo: AP
South Korea eyes early lifting of Covid-19 visa curbs on travellers from China
- The government said it could consider removing the restriction on short-term visas for travellers from China before February-end if Covid cases in China is manageable
- The tourism and aviation sectors have been hit by both countries’ decision to suspend issuing short-term visas
