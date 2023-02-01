People wearing face masks cross a street in Tokyo last month. Daily Covid deaths in Japan hit a record high of more than 500 on January 14, according to official figures. Photo: AFP
Covid deaths in Japan hit record daily high as fears mount for ‘super-ageing society’
- Japan’s Covid hospitals were overwhelmed by a winter wave that started in October, leading to thousands of patients being turned away multiple times
- Scientists worry the fast-ageing society, where 29 per cent of people are older than 65, will have one of the world’s highest death rates eventually
