US and South Korean fighter jets fly over the Korean peninsula during a joint air drill on January 1. File photo: South Korean defence ministry via AP
North Korea says US drills threaten to turn peninsula into a ‘huge war arsenal’

  • The foreign ministry said the military manoeuvres have pushed the situation on the Korean peninsula to an ‘extreme redline’
  • It added Pyongyang was not interested in dialogue as long as the US pursues hostile policies

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:05am, 2 Feb, 2023

