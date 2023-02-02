US and South Korean fighter jets fly over the Korean peninsula during a joint air drill on January 1. File photo: South Korean defence ministry via AP
North Korea says US drills threaten to turn peninsula into a ‘huge war arsenal’
- The foreign ministry said the military manoeuvres have pushed the situation on the Korean peninsula to an ‘extreme redline’
- It added Pyongyang was not interested in dialogue as long as the US pursues hostile policies
