A customer’s unhygienic behaviour at a Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant has gone viral on social media. File photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Japanese diner in hot water for rubbing sushi with saliva-covered finger in viral video

  • Conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro has reported a customer to police after a video of them licking unused tea cups and fish went viral online
  • The company said it got an apology from the patron, adding all of the cups in the affected store have been cleaned

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 2:03pm, 2 Feb, 2023

