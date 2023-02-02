A customer’s unhygienic behaviour at a Japanese conveyor belt sushi restaurant has gone viral on social media. File photo: LightRocket via Getty Images
Japanese diner in hot water for rubbing sushi with saliva-covered finger in viral video
- Conveyor belt sushi restaurant chain Sushiro has reported a customer to police after a video of them licking unused tea cups and fish went viral online
- The company said it got an apology from the patron, adding all of the cups in the affected store have been cleaned
