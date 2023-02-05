The capsized fishing boat in the waters off Sinan county in South Jeolla province, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea
- A coastguard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said 3 crew members were rescued following the accident near Daebichi Island late on Saturday
- More than 30 coastguard vessels and at least 8 coastguard and military aircraft were searching the area for the rest of the crew on Sunday afternoon
The capsized fishing boat in the waters off Sinan county in South Jeolla province, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua