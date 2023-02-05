The capsized fishing boat in the waters off Sinan county in South Jeolla province, South Korea. Photo: Xinhua
9 missing after fishing boat capsizes in South Korea

  • A coastguard from the southwestern port city of Mokpo said 3 crew members were rescued following the accident near Daebichi Island late on Saturday
  • More than 30 coastguard vessels and at least 8 coastguard and military aircraft were searching the area for the rest of the crew on Sunday afternoon

Associated Press
Updated: 9:18pm, 5 Feb, 2023

