A woman pays respects to the stalking victim at a metro station in Seoul, South Korea. File photo: AFP
South Korean gets 40-year jail for revenge murder of female colleague at Seoul subway station
- Jeon Joo-hwan stabbed the woman to death in a public restroom at a subway station in Seoul after she reported him to police for stalking
- The failure to take him into custody after the victim’s repeated complaints sparked widespread shock in South Korea
A woman pays respects to the stalking victim at a metro station in Seoul, South Korea. File photo: AFP