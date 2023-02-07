A woman pays respects to the stalking victim at a metro station in Seoul, South Korea. File photo: AFP
A woman pays respects to the stalking victim at a metro station in Seoul, South Korea. File photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean gets 40-year jail for revenge murder of female colleague at Seoul subway station

  • Jeon Joo-hwan stabbed the woman to death in a public restroom at a subway station in Seoul after she reported him to police for stalking
  • The failure to take him into custody after the victim’s repeated complaints sparked widespread shock in South Korea

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:37pm, 7 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A woman pays respects to the stalking victim at a metro station in Seoul, South Korea. File photo: AFP
A woman pays respects to the stalking victim at a metro station in Seoul, South Korea. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE