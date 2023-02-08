White-handed gibbons are native to Southeast Asia and are mostly monogamous, with breeding adult couples typically forming bonds that last for life. Photo: Getty Images
White-handed gibbons are native to Southeast Asia and are mostly monogamous, with breeding adult couples typically forming bonds that last for life. Photo: Getty Images
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Monkey miracle: Japan zoo unravels mystery of unexpected ape’s ‘virgin birth’

  • Momo had her habitat at the Kujukushima Zoo & Botanical Garden in Nagasaki all to herself when she became pregnant in 2021
  • But zookeepers found a tiny hole, measuring less than a centimetre, between the female white-handed gibbon’s enclosure and that of the child’s father

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 2:32pm, 8 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
White-handed gibbons are native to Southeast Asia and are mostly monogamous, with breeding adult couples typically forming bonds that last for life. Photo: Getty Images
White-handed gibbons are native to Southeast Asia and are mostly monogamous, with breeding adult couples typically forming bonds that last for life. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE