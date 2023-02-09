Passengers from China arrive at Narita airport near Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japan to relax Covid-19 travel rules on visitors from China
- The government plans to adopt a selective approach to testing arrivals and scrap a rule limiting departures and arrivals of direct flights from China to four major airports
- The rethink comes as the rate of positive Covid tests among Chinese visitors has stayed below 1 per cent since late January
