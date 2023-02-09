Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr signed an agreement with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Photo: AP
Japan, Philippines sign disaster relief deal, eye closer security ties
- The deal was part of seven agreements struck during an official visit by President Ferdinand Marcos Jnr to Tokyo, state media said
- Officials said the deal would make it easier to establish a broader legal framework allowing Japanese forces to deploy to the Philippines
