North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter attending a military parade . Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter attending a military parade . Photo: AFP
North Korea
Asia /  East Asia

N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un shares spotlight with daughter at military events, prompts further succession speculation

  • She appeared alongside Kim at a massive parade, where she marched with him and her mother, Ri Sol Ju, at the head of military commanders
  • Her presence has boosted speculation she could be in line for a leadership position – even the top job – in the hereditary dictatorship

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:29pm, 9 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter attending a military parade . Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter attending a military parade . Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE