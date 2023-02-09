North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter attending a military parade . Photo: AFP
N. Korea’s Kim Jong-un shares spotlight with daughter at military events, prompts further succession speculation
- She appeared alongside Kim at a massive parade, where she marched with him and her mother, Ri Sol Ju, at the head of military commanders
- Her presence has boosted speculation she could be in line for a leadership position – even the top job – in the hereditary dictatorship
