Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport in South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea to resume short-term visa issuance for travellers from China on February 11

  • The move comes after the number of infections among Chinese arrivals dropped significantly
  • The testing requirements still remain, but officials say those steps could be relaxed later depending on virus developments

Associated Press
Updated: 11:33am, 10 Feb, 2023

