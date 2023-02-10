Passengers coming from China pass by a Covid-19 testing centre at Incheon airport in South Korea. Photo: AP
South Korea to resume short-term visa issuance for travellers from China on February 11
- The move comes after the number of infections among Chinese arrivals dropped significantly
- The testing requirements still remain, but officials say those steps could be relaxed later depending on virus developments
