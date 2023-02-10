Office worker Lee Ju-eun holding an iced Americano in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AFP
‘I only drink this’: why South Koreans are in a froth over iced Americano
- The coffee – shots of espresso served over ice, topped up with water – has become the country’s South unofficial national drink
- ‘Iced Americano is easier to drink and also tastier, so I enjoy drinking it even in winter,’ a diehard coffee enthusiast says
