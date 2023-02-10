A statue symbolising former South Korean “comfort women” during an anti-Japan rally in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
A statue symbolising former South Korean “comfort women” during an anti-Japan rally in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korea court convicts ‘comfort women’ activist of embezzling donations

  • The Seoul Western District Court said Yoon Mee-hyang embezzled at least US$13,500 of group funds raised through donations
  • The lawmaker, who led a group for victims of Japanese wartime sexual exploitation, was acquitted of other charges and kept her seat in parliament

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:43pm, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A statue symbolising former South Korean “comfort women” during an anti-Japan rally in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
A statue symbolising former South Korean “comfort women” during an anti-Japan rally in Seoul. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE