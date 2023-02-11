South Koreans protest in a cage against the selling and eating of dog meat in Seoul. File photo: AFP
South Koreans protest in a cage against the selling and eating of dog meat in Seoul. File photo: AFP
South Korea
Asia /  East Asia

South Korean students’ exchange visit to US city nixed over dog meat tradition

  • Ganghwa county planned to send 12 high schoolers to New Jersey’s Palisades Park to experience a different culture for three weeks
  • The city ditched the programme after coming under pressure from US animal rights who highlighted South Korea’s infamous dog farms

The Korea Times
The Korea Times

Updated: 2:01pm, 11 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
South Koreans protest in a cage against the selling and eating of dog meat in Seoul. File photo: AFP