North Korea is compelling people who have the same name as leader Kim Jong-un’s daughter, Ju-ae, to change their name, as part of the regime’s effort to idolate the young girl, who is assumed to be about 10 years old, and who is expected to be the country’s next leader, according to a recent media report. Radio Free Asia reported on Friday that multiple unnamed sources in North Korea told the news outlet that the North’s authorities are forcing people named Ju-ae to change their name. “The safety department of Chongju, North Pyongan Province, on February 8 summoned women who are registered under the name of Ju-ae and ordered them to change their names,” said a source quoted by the news outlet. The source added that the North Korean authorities are searching for individuals named Ju-ae and forcing them to change their names, because Kim’s daughter, who is being portrayed as “the supreme leader’s noble daughter,” is named Ju-ae, leading the authorities to issue internal orders to “eliminate the use of such a name by individuals.” Another source told the news outlet that the safety department of Pyongsong, South Pyongan Province, ordered town leaders to have women named Ju-ae change their name within a week. As part of the regime’s effort to encourage the public to revere its leaders, North Korea has been prohibiting its people from using the same names that its leaders possess. This practice dates back to the era of the regime’s founder Kim Il-sung, when people were banned from having the same name. Additionally, during the time of Kim Jong-il’s rule, those with the same name were also forced to change it. After the current leader, Kim Jong-un, came to power, the state forced people named Jong-un and Sol-ju, the name of his wife, to also change their names. Recently, the North has been striving to idolise its leader’s daughter. In November of last year, the North first introduced Ju-ae to its media, describing her as the “adorable daughter” or “noble daughter.” On February 9, a day after the North held a military parade to celebrate its Army Foundation Day, the Korean Central News Agency described Ju-ae as the “respected daughter.”