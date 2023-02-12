Participants march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade celebrating the LGBT community in Tokyo’s Shibuya district on May 7, 2017. Photo: AP
Japan
Asia /  East Asia

Japan’s ruling party to speed up debate on LGBT bill ahead of G-7 summit

  • The ruling LDP’s policy chief will try to ‘forge a consensus’ on the issue in the party, before Japan hosts the G-7 summit in May
  • Japan is the only G-7 country not to legally recognise same-sex marriage or civil unions, as many members of the conservative LDP have opposed it

Kyodo
Updated: 5:58pm, 12 Feb, 2023

